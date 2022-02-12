Four Griffons scored in double figures as the Missouri Western men led by as much as 35 in a 75-53 win at Pittsburg State on Saturday in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Sophomore Will Eames led all scorers with 17 points, adding nine rebounds and four assists.
Freshmen Taye Fields and Justin Bubak also added 11 points, as did senior Caleb Bennett. Jaron Thames chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
Fields also added his fourth double-double in as many starts, securing a game-high 10 rebounds.
Western improves to 11-3 and 7-9 in the MIAA and exacts revenge of a New Year's Day loss to the Gorillas (6-18, 5-13 MIAA).
Western grabbed a double-digit lead on a Thames jumper with 10:35 to play in the first half, and the lead never dropped below 10 the rest of the night. Western led 37-21 at halftime.
Western won the rebound battle 37-24 and has 12 assists against a season-low five turnovers, the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio of the year.
The Griffons return to action at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Newman.
Pittsburg State women 79, No. 21 Missouri Western 53
The 21st-ranked Griffons lost a second-straight road game, suffering their worst defeat of the season 79-53 at Pittsburg State on Saturday.
Western (18-5, 12-5) shot just 30.6% from the field and finished 0-for-10 from 3-point range. Connie Clark led Western with 13 points.
Pittsburg State was led by 24 points from Tristan Gegg, and Erin Davis added 12 points and seven rebonds.
Western has lost 12-straight road games at John Lance Arena against the Gorillas.
The Griffons remain 2.5 games back of first, 1.5 games back of third and a half game ahead of fifth. They return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Emporia State.
