Missouri Western introduced Andrew Carter to the public and university staff as the school’s ninth director of athletics Monday during a press conference.
Carter was named the school’s A.D. on April 20 after a vacancy that dates back to late July following the resignation of Josh Looney. His transition to Missouri Western comes after six years at Minot State in Minot, North Dakota, his latest stop on a 30-year career through collegiate athletics.
“One thing we know about Andy is that he has more than 30 years of intercollegiate athletics experience including 25 years as athletics director. And with that much experience, there’s very little that he hasn’t seen,” Missouri Western president Elizabeth Kennedy said. “Balancing competition, classroom and community, the three C’s of our athletics department, is something Andy clearly has had the requisite experience for.”
Carter saw the intrigue of Missouri Western from a competitive and personal standpoint. The move to St. Joseph brings him back to his home state, where he was raised in Union and played baseball at Missouri Baptist. He and his wife, Marina, have family residing across the state, and his grandmother was born in St. Joseph. They also have a son who lives in Overland Park, Kansas.
“It allows us to do what we love to do, and help people achieve their goals … in a place that we can do that with family,” Carter said. “And that just checked all the boxes for us. Mot every place I’ve moved has done that in my career. So I think there’s been a longing for this for the last few years. … Minot, North Dakota is about 60 miles from the border of Saskatchewan.”
This search process, which lasted nine months and was paused after three initial finalist interviews in late 2021, wasn’t Carter’s first with Missouri Western. He initially was a finalist for the position in 2008 but turned it down. He noted the school making a transition from then-president James Scanlon to a president to be determined, eventually Robert Vartabedian.
“Just incredible changes. … I interviewed with one president, and I was going to work for another president. And in the end, that’s why that didn’t work out. If I didn’t know who I was going to work for, I just didn’t feel like I could pull the trigger on that,” he said.
Multiple moves sense, Carter was also involved as a finalist earlier this year. He was named one of three people in contention for Northern State’s A.D. job.
“I realized that wasn’t a good fit for what I wanted,” he said. “We just really put our focus on this search, having had a lot of experience in this state and understanding the MIAA and in the region. This was just a better fit.”
With history in the NSIC and competing against the MIAA, Carter noted the advantages of playing in a “power conference” in Division II. While the Griffons have replaced four coaches in the past year, the department has had success. Candi Whitaker’s women’s basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight while women’s soccer reached 13th in the nation, its highest ranking ever. Men’s basketball is one year removed from a regional berth, and women’s tennis is likely bound for the postseason.
Carter seeks to bring all the tools to help everyone in the department continue to thrive.
“We’re going to focus on a culture that is inclusive, that allows people to want to be part of what we’re doing, that the inside is so good, that people won’t want to leave,” Carter said, “but the people on the outside will be waiting in line to try to get in.”
Some of Carter’s most vital pieces in doing so will be among his first order of business. Brett Esely departed as the associate athletic director for external relations last fall, and associate athletic director for compliance and sport administration Eric Kramer is in his final days in the department.
With work to do, Carter sees nothing but positives in his newest venture.
“The thing that excited me professionally about this job is the desire of the leadership that this is a premier destination for Division II. Missouri Western State University is that university,” Carter said. “That’s what the future holds for us. That’s who we’re going to be.”
