Candi Whitaker can’t help but feel for her student-athletes this winter.

As colleges across the nation deal with interruptions due to COVID-19, her team felt its own effects for the first time over the last week when the Griffons postponed three games as a result of protocols.

The pause will end this week when Western hits the court for a scheduled Thursday doubleheader at Central Missouri.

“I think they’ve handled it really well,” Whitaker said. “Our record doesn’t necessarily reflect that, but I think they’re learning a lot and understanding a lot. I feel for them. I think it’s a really tough time to be in college. It’s not your typical experience, and a big part of college is experience. They’re gonna be better and stronger for going through this.”

Western had one prior game called off due to COVID within an opponent, though subsequent quarantines after results that came back more than a week ago forced the Griffon women (2-7) to postpone three games, making for a jam-packed final month of the scheduled season.

The Griffons returned to practice with 10 players Saturday, working to return to game shape as more are welcomed back from quarantines throughout the week.

“It’s always really tough mid-season to take a week off. Most of them quarantined in their dorm room, so there’s zero exercise unless they’re running in place, burpees or things like that,” Whitaker said. “De-conditioning happens, so we practiced twice on Saturday, and you could tell they were dying with no subs. It’s just the situation we’re in.

“All year we’ve talked about handling adversity, control what you can control, doing your best and showing up.”

The situation first struck the No. 22 Western men (8-2) the day before the news on the women’s side, forcing four games to be postponed, including a home date with No. 3 Northwest. The men returned to practice Monday with more players set to rejoin the team throughout the week. It’s unclear how many players will miss games this week, though coach Will Martin indicated that the full roster won’t be on hand.

“It will sort of be a slow drip getting the whole team back,” Martin said. “All week we were just able to Zoom with the guys. For me, it’s not about wins and losses, it’s connectivity, impact and the influence. You can still have that through Zoom, text and Facetime, but it’s not the same.”

The Griffons men are coming off a loss to Nebraska-Kearney, their second of the season, and found positives in the time away from the court.

“I think it was good. I read a Dutch adage over the break that said within every disadvantage, there’s a corresponding advantage,” Martin said. “The disadvantage for us was we got hit by COVID and went on pause. I think the advantage is we were able to dive deeper into film than we have all year. We had a really good film session pretty much everyday.”

The Griffons are scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Thursday at Central Missouri.