Missouri Western has announced make-up dates for a its men's and women's basketball games at Fort Hays State and at home against Newman.

The Griffons were schedule to play at Fort Hays State last Saturday, January 16, but had to postpone that doubleheader because of COVID-19 protocols. That doubleheader will now be split up as the Western women will travel to Hays, Kansas, to play the Tigers on Monday, February 8th at 5:30 p.m. The MWSU men will play at Fort Hays State on Tuesday, February 23rd at 5:30 p.m.

Missouri Western also had to postponed its home doubleheader scheduled for this Thursday against Newman as both Griffon teams had to paused all team activities. That doubleheader will now be played on Monday, February 15th as the women will tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the men will follow.

MWSU is still working on rescheduling its home men's game against Northwest Missouri State and its home doubleheader against Central Oklahoma.