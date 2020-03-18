Spring sports may be suspended for the foreseeable future, but that hasn’t stopped Mid-Buchanan from giving up hope.

The Dragons expect to return to school on April 6, but as athletic director Chris Kendrick mentioned, it’s a flexible date that could be extended.

“The hope we get back and get our practices in that first week and we get on the horn about rescheduling events so that our student athletes can participate,” Kendrick said.

Mid-Buchanan baseball was on the cusp of opening its 2020 season before getting the news.

The Dragons were set to matchup against Northeast Nodaway on Tuesday, March 23, in their first contest of the season.

Head coach Rod Elms said he told the team to understand the difference between ‘canceling’ and ‘postponing’ a season.

“They haven’t really cancelled our season. They just postponed it indefinitely. That means there’s still a chance,” Elms said.

In its latest press announcement released on March 16th, MSHSAA made note that “Spring Sport Championships” are not cancelled, adding the possibility of rescheduling the events if schools are still in session.

Kendrick said if given that prospect, the Dragons want to compete.

“That gives hope to the idea that we can get back in school and get some normalcy that we can possibly get a couple meets in and still compete at a district and state level,” Kendrick said.

In the meantime, Elms urges his team to stay positive amid the unknown.

“Don’t quit living life. Go out there and if you want to work together as a team and do things, that’s fine, and I appreciate it. But you just got to take one day at a time,” Elms said.

“We’re hopeful,” Kendrick said. "Right now in my brain it’s April 6th and things change daily, but hopefully with some of them measures put in place we can get back to school and get some normalcy and the ability for them to compete. If not we’ll deal with what we have to deal with and make those changes."