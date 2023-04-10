Relocation served Mid-Buchanan baseball well as they defeated Cameron 8-5 on their home field on Monday.
The game, originally scheduled to be played in Cameron, was moved to Faucett on the campus of Mid-Buchanan due to weather conditions.
Mid-Buchanan would jump out early on Cameron, getting out to a 5-0 lead on three RBIs, a sacrifice fly to left field, and an infield pop fly that resulted in a bad throw to first base. The hitting of Mid-Buch made life difficult for Cameron starting pitcher TJ Best.
Right handed pitcher and Johnson County Community College commit Denton Biller was on the mound for Mid-Buch. Denton would make life easy on his outfielders through the first three innings by striking out at least a half dozen batters and keeping most balls that were in-play to be taken care of by infield defenders. Biller would pitch three straight scoreless innings to begin the game including striking out the side in the third inning.
Cameron would eventually strike in the fourth inning on a bunt by Hudson Lodder which resulted in a misthrow to the first baseman as Lodder was headed for the bag. This allowed a first base runner, who already took off for second base before the bunt, to make it all the way to home plate to get Cameron on the scoreboard.
From the fourth inning on, Cameron would outscore Mid-Buchanan 3-5, but Mid-Buch would score just enough and hold on to win the battle of the Dragons.
Mid-Buchanan’s victory would improve its record to 7-2 and will move on to face conference rival Lathrop this Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. starting pitch.
