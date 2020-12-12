LAWSON, Mo. – Seven days after Mid-Buchanan’s football team played in the Class 1 State Championship, the Dragon boys basketball team continued its dominance by defeating West Platte 58-43 in the KCI Conference Tournament Championship on Saturday evening at Lawson High School.

Mid-Buchanan finished in first place of the tournament for the second consecutive season and for the fifth time since 2014. Multiple Dragons came into the tournament with very little practice due to the deep run the football team made, but they were still able to find a way to come out on top.

“It just shows the type of competitors that they are,” Mid-Buchanan coach Bryce Kemper said. “Our hearts were broken last week when they lost in football, and these kids could have felt sorry for themselves and went through a week of emotions, but they showed up and have gotten after it every single day.”

The Dragons didn’t waste any time against the Blue Jays as they scored the opening eight points and began the contest on a 19-3 run. Mid-Buchanan didn’t look back and took a comfortable 22-6 lead after the opening quarter thanks to 12 early points by junior Caiden Bailey.

“The kids came in really focused, they knew the game plan and they were talking out there. There were a few times that I didn’t even have to say anything, so that gave us that opportunity to get out there and get a fast start,” Kemper said.

West Platte finally got its offense rolling in the second quarter and Mid-Buchanan came back down to Earth as the Blue Jays narrowed the deficit to as little as 10 points and trailed 33-21 at the break. The Dragons knocked down three of their four 3-pointers in the first half and Bailey scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the opening 16 minutes as well.

“We just executed our offense and worked the ball around, and I just got the ball in the hole,” Bailey said.

Mid-Buchanan came out of the locker room and cruised through the second half to secure the victory and its fourth straight win to start the season. Joe Clark ended the night with 12 points and six different Dragons scored as Mid-Buchanan moves on to play Lafayette on Monday.