BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — From the opening possession of Saturday’s Class 3 quarterfinal, Mid-Buchanan senior Caiden Bailey made his mark.
Bailey hit seven 3-pointers and led all scorers with 35 points, torturing Lafayette County time and time again.
But with a tie game and junior Joe Clark’s attempted go-ahead 3 off the mark, Huskers junior Josiah Golden skied for a rebound. When he touched the floor, he turned to dribble and collided with Bailey, tripping to the hardwood 90 feet from the basket. The nearest ref signaled foul on Bailey with 1.2 seconds left, and Golden made the second of two free throws for a 63-62 win.
“It stinks because those two teams went at each other. That was an incredible game,” Mid-Buchanan coach Bryce Kemper said. “Ninety feet away with two seconds left; whatever. There’s still things we could’ve done to get us through there. … I’m biased to it, but you’ve gotta learn to play through it. Unfortunately we ran out of time.”
Blake Hunter attempted a full-court heave at the buzzer that was just off line, ending the Dragons’ season one game shy of a return to the state final four.
Bailey was assisted by 14 points from Hunter and 11 from Joe Clark, who flashed with two transition dunks and multiple assists to start fastbreaks.
It was tight throughout, though two early 3s from Bailey and an assist from Clark to Hunter in transition forced the Huskers (29-1) into an early timeout and a 16-10 deficit.
The Dragons (22-7) were met by a hungry Huskers team in the second, battling back with multiple transition baskets from Mason Rumst and Golden to take a 26-25 halftime lead.
Bailey (12) and Golden (10) stole the show with double-digit efforts in the third, though a nine-point Dragon edge was cut to 47-45 by the quarter’s end.
“We’d make a run, they’d make a run. It was back and forth,” Kemper said. “Neither team wanted to give an inch. It was a great high school basketball game. It really was.”
Mid-Buch jumped out to a 52-45 lead, though the Huskers found ways to get to the charity stripe and get points in the paint.
The Huskers led 62-59 when Bailey received a pass from Clark at the top of the arc and buried his seventh 3-pointer to tie the game at 62. The Dragons then poked the ball loose to earn one final possession.
Rumsey led Lafayette County with 22 points with Golden chipping in 21. The Huskers advance to face Thayer in the semifinals.
El Dorado Springs girls 55, East Buchanan 24
Despite Gracie Kelsey’s 13 first-half points, El Dorado Springs proved to be too much for East Buchanan to handle in a 55-24 Class 3 quarterfinal win.
Kelsey scored East Buch’s first three baskets for a 6-2 lead before the El Dorado turned the tides, taking a 21-11 lead after the first quarter and a 34-20 halftime edge.
The Bulldogs (18-12) were held to just four points in the second half, all coming on free throws.
“There’s a lot of teams that aren’t getting to play in this game,” East Buch coach Cori Elms said. “Kudos to them for their hard work and their effort. They worked really well together. We got beat by a really good team today.”
Kelsey scored 15 on the night, constantly battling three or four defenders collapsing on her in the paint, as junior Kinzie Woodside added six. Senior Madi Jessen, the lone graduate from the starting lineup, finished with three points.
The Bulldogs started the season 4-9 but ended the regular season winning 11 of 13 before winning the Class 3 District 15 crown and a sectional game at Milan.
“I probably, maybe would have laughed,” Woodside said on the prospects of a deep state run early in the year. “Just seeing how we’ve grown together and worked as a team was awesome. … We’re proud of what we accomplished this year.”
