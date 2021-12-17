Something will have to give Saturday afternoon in Bearcat Arena.
Through the first month of the season, the Missouri Western women have established their offense as the best in the MIAA and one of the best in the nation, scoring 80.2 points per game and at least 68 in each outing.
But the same can be true for the defense of Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats allow just 53 points per game and haven’t allowed more than 65 points.
The immovable forces will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a meeting of the Griffons (9-0, 4-0 MIAA), who sit at first place in the league, and the Bearcats (8-2, 3-1), coming off their first conference loss of the season Monday at Central Missouri.
“They want to play a little bit slower, lower-scoring game. We’ll probably try to play faster like we’ve had success with,” Western assistant coach Emily Wacker said with a laugh. “We know it will be a battle for 40 minutes.”
Northwest had lost 12 of 13 in the series before sweeping last season’s matchups, winning at the buzzer courtesy of Molly Hartnett in St. Joseph and winning by 14 in Maryville.
Bearcat head coach Austin Meyer knows this version of the Griffons presents a much more difficult challenge with the return of forward Corbyn Cunningham. The senior is averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 54.2% from the field with two double-doubles.
“They’re really good. Somebody said they came out of nowhere. Well, last year they were missing a first team all-conference kid, arguably a top-five player in the league that’s really good,” Meyer said.” She makes them go and makes everybody else around her better because she draws so much attention.
“They’re athletic. They pressure people. They’re just a really good team.”
Beyond Cunningham, sophomore Brionna Budgetts (13.4) and Connie Clarke (11.7) are averaging in double digits, and Clarke has tallied four double-doubles this season. Former Northwest guard Jaelyn Haggard, a graduate transfer to Missouri Western this season, averages just shy of 10 points and is fifth in the MIAA at 37% from 3-point range.
She jokingly admitted that she expects Meyer to be prepared to eliminate her from the game.
“I expect him to not let me shoot a lot if I were to guess,” she said with a laugh. “You know, whatever comes, comes, and hoping for a win.”
As strong as Western’s offense has been, the defense ranks third in the MIAA at 58.2 points allowed per game, winning on average by 22 points while forcing more than 11 steals per game.
Western head coach Candi Whitaker likes how her team has rounded into form.
“I like how they guard. I like their commitment to the defensive end,” Whitaker said of the Griffons. “I think we do a good job of sharing the basketball offensively and have many people that can score it.
“We've got to go there and play well. … They're having a great year. We're gonna have a fight on our hands, for sure.”
While the Bearcats don’t play teams away offensively, they have shown balance. Senior Mallory McConkey leads the way with 11.4 points, and reigning MIAA Freshman of the Year Molly Hartnett adds in 11.3 points. Freshman Peyton Kelderman scores more than nine points and is fourth in the MIAA with 21 made 3-pointers.
With a chance at an early statement win in the league, Meyer isn’t putting too much into the rivalry aspect of the series.
“I wanna beat everybody we play. As a competitor, you wanna beat the good teams,” Meyer said. “Right now, they’re at the top of the league.”
