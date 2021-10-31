Northwest Missouri State's late-season surge was enough to earn a third-place finish in the MIAA's regular season standings and the No. 3 seed in the MIAA Women's Soccer Championship, set to begin Sunday, Nov. 7.
Since starting 2-3, Northwest was gone 10-3-1, including a 2-1 double-overtime win Sunday against Missouri Southern on a 102nd-minute winner by Teagan Blackburn. The Bearcats won the head-to-head tiebreaker over Northeastern State to earn the No. 3 seed and a 1 p.m. home game Sunday with No. 6 Washburn in the MIAA quarterfinals.
Missouri Western ended the season by losing its final three matches and four of the last six, failing to score in each loss. That included a 2-0 loss to Central Missouri on Sunday. Western (9-7-2) will be the No. 5 seed and travel to No. 4 Central Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The semifinals and final will be played at the highest remaining seed after the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 14. Central Missouri is the No. 1 seed with Emporia State earning No. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.