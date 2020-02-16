Quincy 5, Missouri Western 4

Missouri Western scored two runs in the final inning but came up just short, falling 5-4 to Quincy on Sunday in the Alvy Early memorial Classic in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Down 1-0 in the third, Rachel Stewart gave the Griffons (1-2) the lead with a two-run double, scoring Emma Hoffart and Brea Blanton.

The griffons would allow runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh to come to the plate down three with three outs remaining. Quincy (1-2) scored on solo home runs in the fourth and seventh around two run-scoring hits in the fifth.

Hoffart's two-RBI single with two outs started a hopeful rally, and Stewart followed up with a single, though Kelly Uthe grounded out to end the game with two runners on.

Kaili Hinds allowed three runs on four walks and two hits in four innings, though Olivia Goodale (0-1) took the loss with three innings of two-run ball.

Arkansas-Monticello 3, Missouri Western 0

All that seperated the Griffons and host Cotton Blossoms was a pair of one-out at-bats in the fourth as Missouri Western fell 3-0 to Arkansas-Monticello.

After leaving on runners in scoring position in the first four inning, Monticello (2-7) made Western (1-3) pay in the bottom of the inning.

Mackenzie Rodgers forced a bases-loaded full-count walk before a two-RBI single by Sydney Webster.

Runners advanced to scoring position again in the fifth and sixth, though the Griffons never scored. Two Griffons were tagged out at home to end an inning on the day.

Both teams tallied just four hits on the day. Goodale (0-2) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks. The Cotton Blossoms allowed four hits and five walks but didn't commit an error in the win.

Western returns to the diamond in the 5 State Classic on Friday in Emporia, Kansas.

Southern Arkansas 8, Northwest 0

Northwest pitcher Rachel Smith was rocked by a two-run homer and grand slam in the first two innings of an 8-0 loss in five innings against Southern Arkansas on Sunday in the Alvy Early Memorial Classic in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Chelsea Fagan got the scoring started for the Muleriders (9-2) with a two-run shot in the first. In the second, Maeson Grace followed suit with a grand slam out of the nine hole for a 6-0 lead.

Smith (1-3) gave up six runs on seven hits in two innings.

Graece extended the lead with an RBI in the third, and Southern Arkansas added onto the lead in the fourth with a single run against Northwest (2-6).

Maryville 9, Northwest 1

In the final game of the Alvy Early Memorial Classic, Maryville went up 9-0 early over the Bearcats in the first two innings and never looked back.

Maryville (3-5) scored three runs in the first, including two on a home run. The Saints followed it up with six runs in the second on five hits and an error.

In the top of the third inning, Olivia Daugherty doubled to right field to start the momentum for the Bearcats. Next at bat, Sydne Brashear knocked an RBI single to put the Bearcats on the board, but it wasn't enough to catch back up to the Maryville lead.

Brashear finished with two hits, the lone Bearcat (2-7) with multiple hits.

Northwest finished the weekend 0-4.

Northwest is back in action in the 5 State Classic on Friday in Emporia, Kansas.