Concordia-St. Paul 8, Northwest 2

Northwest softball finished the Minnesota State D-II Softball Classic Sunday with an 8-2 loss to Concordia-St. Paul on Sunday in Mankato, Minnesota.

Concordia-St. Paul (2-3) scored five runs in the top of the first, going six consecutive at-bats without a run allowed. Starting pitcher Breck Dickey (1-2) managed to get just one out, allowing all five runs.

The Golden Bears added another run in the top of the second to push the lead to 6-0.

The Bearcats (2-3) answered in the bottom of the second inning when Olivia Daugherty reached base on an error, allowing Alexis Kump to score.

Concordia-St. Paul scored single runs in the third and seventh innings to push the lead to 8-1 over the Bearcats.

In the bottom of the seventh, Sydne Brashear ripped a double to left field. Shortly after, Erin Keeney singled to right bringing in Brashear.

Smith allowed just six hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts in 6.2 innings of relief.

Keeney had three hits and one RBI against the Golden Bears. Kaitlyn Weis leads the team in batting average with a .353 after the opening weekend with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs.

The Bearcats will be on the road again next weekend in Monticello, Arkansas for the Alva Early Classic.