The Missouri Western women have a chance to split a weekend of home top-25 matchups come Saturday afternoon at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Griffons (12-2, 6-2 MIAA) will host No. 2 Fort Hays State (14-1, 8-1) at 1:30 p.m. in the first of two meetings to come against the MIAA front-runners. Western fell 60-48 to No. 16 UNK on Thursday, leaving the Tigers and Lopers in a tie for first ahead of the Griffons and Bearcats.
Western shot just 32% in their first game in a week and a half, left without games last week due to COVID protocols in opposing programs. Graduate transfer Jaelyn Haggard wasn’t left without confidence in the aftermath of the game, which saw Western finish 1-for-11 from 3-point range.
“I don’t think there’s anybody in this league we can’t compete against,” Haggard said. “(Thursday night) just wasn’t our night. We’ve got another opportunity Saturday to show up and show what we’re made of. We’ll be back in the gym (Friday), watch film and throw the first punch on Saturday.”
The Griffons played the MIAA champion Tigers tough twice last season. FHSU won by nine in Hays and led by just two at half in an eight-point win in St. Joe.
This year’s teams are the top-two units in the MIAA in scoring and turnover margin, the third- and fourth-best defenses and have the two biggest average margins of victory.
Western coach Candi Whitaker, noting a lack of energy especially in the absence of backup forward Mary Fultz on Thursday, hopes to see a rejuvenated team for the matchup.
“We have to be really aware when we’re down an energy player that we’re filling that bucket with other people,” Whitaker said. “Fort Hays is really talented, big inside. We have to have a short-term memory and be ready to move on.”
There will be no men’s game due to COVID-19 protocols within the Griffons’ program.
Northwest Missouri State women vs. No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney
Another matchup of top-four teams in the MIAA takes place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Maryville between the Bearcat women and the Lopers.
Northwest (11-3, 6-2) saw a four-game win streak snapped in a 63-60 loss at Fort Hays on Wednesday and returns home for a clash of similar styles against the Lopers (13-2, 8-1), which defeated Western 60-48 on Thursday.
Both teams average around 62 points in MIAA contests and lead the league in scoring defense at under 55 points per game.
Northwest hasn’t beaten UNK since Jan. 2019 as part of a three-game losing streak.
No. 2 Northwest Missouri State men vs. Nebraska-Kearney
The Bearcat men (14-0) will put their 7-0 MIAA record and 12-game win streak to the test against Nebraska-Kearney, coming off Thursday’s win against Missouri Western.
The Lopers (6-9, 2-7) earned their second conference win behind a 30-7 surge over the first 12 minutes of Thursday’s game. The Bearcats fended off a rally by Fort Hays State on Wednesday, winning 74-60.
Northwest leads the MIAA in field-goal and 3-point percentage which UNK is third in both categories. Tip is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
