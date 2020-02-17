St. Cloud State 6, Missouri Western 0

Missouri Western’s two-game win streak reached an end with a 6-0 loss to St. Cloud State on Monday in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover in Joplin, Missouri.

The Griffons (3-8) recorded four errors, including one in the first inning by junior center fielder Josh Robinson. Robinson’s drop brought in an unearned Huskies run. A run was attached to senior pitcher Roy Robles’ name on the same sequence.

Robles pitched through the fifth inning and gave up two more runs. The first was surrendered through a home run to left field by St. Cloud (3-1) junior first baseman Jake Shusterich.

Western recorded four hits on the day, including two doubles by senior Zach Pych.

The Griffons are set to to host Minot State (N.D.) in their home opener at 3 p.m. Friday. The series will continue with a double header Saturday before concluding Sunday.

McKendree 3, Northwest MIssouri State 2

Northwest dropped its fourth-straight game with a 3-2 loss to McKendree State on Monday in Joplin, Missouri.

McKendree (1-3) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, scoring with the help of an RBI double and sacrifice fly off Northwest (5-6) junior pitcher Jonathan McIntyre.

Northwest cut McKendree’s lead by one run with a RBI by senior first baseman Connor Quick to score junior shortstop Jacob Pinkerton.

McKendree tagged on one more run off McIntyre in the fifth. Northwest junior second baseman Peter Carlson scored the final run of the game with the help of an error.

Carlson led Northwest in hitting, finishing the day 2-for-4, including a double. Pinkerton and Quick each had triples.

The Bearcats travel to Colorado Springs for a series beginning at 3 p.m. Friday.