Northwest 9

Oklahoma Baptist 2 Northwest Missouri State capped a perfect weekend in Arkansas with a 9-2 triumph over Oklahoma Baptist on Sunday.

The Bearcats extended their win streak to four in a row. Northwest (5-2) emerged undefeated from the three-day weekend stint, tallying wins against Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist and Oklahoma Baptist.

Bearcat starter junior Spencer Hanson struck out 11 in seven innings worked and allowed only two runs in earning his first win at Northwest.

The Bearcat offense came alive in the home half of the first Sunday, notching three runs and taking a two-run advantage over the Bison, 3-1. Senior first baseman Connor Quick notched a two-RBI double to right , scoring junior Jacob Pinkerton and senior Calvin Rudolph. After dropping the first out of the inning, sophomore outfielder Ryan Koski hit a deep, sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Quick across the plate.

Northwest went back to work in the third, scoring five additional runs and extending its advantage to 8-1.

The Bearcats added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning off a wild pitch and an error that allowed Diel to score and up the score to 9-2 over the Bison.

Northwest will be back in action Thursday as it competes in the annual MIAA/GLVC Challenge in Joplin, Missouri.

Southern Arkansas 12 Missouri Western 9 Missouri Western rounded out its four-game series with Southern Arkansas on Sunday, tallying 13 hits in a 12-9 loss to Southern Arkansas.

The Griffons (1-6) started Game 4 strong, amassing seven runs through the sixth inning to take a 7-4 lead. In the eighth inning, the Muleriders’ (8-0) bats woke up, scoring eight runs in the next two innings to take the lead and win the contest.

Although Brian Tan struck out eight batters, the junior gave up seven hits and allowed seven runs, including a home run in the seventh inning.

Ben Tsui tallied three hits, including a solo home run in the fourth, while he drove in three RBIs on the day.

Josh Robinson accounted for three runs and two hits for Missouri Western, and he led the series for the Griffons with eight runs.

Missouri Western will travel to Joplin, Missouri, to compete in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover starting on Thursday.