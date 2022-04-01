Northwest Missouri State head men's basketball coach Ben McCollum has been honored as the recipient of this year's Clarence "Big House" Gaines National Coach of the Year Award by CollegeInsider.com.
It marks the third time ('12, '20) McCollum has been named the Clarence "Big House" Gaines National Coach of the Year.
The Clarence Gaines Award is presented annually to the top Division II basketball coach in honor of the former Winston Salem State head coach.
McCollum guided the Bearcats to an unprecedented third consecutive NCAA Division II national championship in the 2021-22 season. The Bearcats went 34-5 and won each of their nine postseason games by an average of 13 points.
On the season, the Bearcats ranked No. 4 in the nation in scoring defense by allowing 61.5 points per game. In its nine postseason games, Northwest's defense stepped it up even more and allowed 55.4 points per game.
McCollum helped the Bearcats to the program's sixth 30-win season, four of which have come under his direction.
Northwest took home its ninth straight MIAA regular season title with an 18-4 mark in league place. Northwest won its 10th MIAA Tournament crown at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
Northwest secured its sixth trip to the Elite Eight by defeating MSU Moorhead, Washburn and top-seeded Augustana in the Central Region Tournament to advance to Evansville, Ind.
McCollum possessed two-time NABC Player of the Year Trevor Hudgins and four-time MIAA defensive team selection Diego Bernard. The Bearcat backcourt duo produced a perfect 17-0 mark in NCAA Tournament play.
McCollum has led the Bearcats to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons at the helm of the Northwest program. He has posted a record of 29-5 in NCAA Tournament play and has claimed four NCAA Division II national championships (2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022). Northwest has won 17 straight NCAA Tournament games and 24 of its last 25 tournament contests.
McCollum ranks No. 9 all-time in winning percentage among NCAA men's basketball coaches with at least 10 years of head coaching experience. McCollum is 334-83 (.801) as the Bearcat head coach.
NCAA All Divisions All-Time Head Coach Win Percentage
1. Jim Crutchfield (West Liberty/Nova Southeastern) .848 (459-82, 17 yrs.)*
2. Mark Few (Gonzaga) .836 (658-129, 23 yrs.)*
3. Clair Bee (Rider/LIU Brooklyn) .824 (412-88, 21 yrs.)
4. Adolph Rupp (Kentucky) .822 (876-190, 41 yrs.)
5. Matt Logie (Whitworth/Point Loma) .821 (247-54, 11 yrs.)*
6. Bucky Harris (Jefferson) .811 (240-56, 13 yrs.)
7. Dolph Stanley (Beloit) .810 (238-56, 12 yrs.)
8. John Wooden (Indiana State/UCLA) .804 (664-162, 29 yrs.)
9. Ben McCollum (Northwest Mo. St.) .801 (334-83, 13 yrs.)*
10. John Kresse (Coll. of Charleston) .797 (560-143, 23 yrs.)
11. Josh Schertz (Lincoln Memorial/Indiana State) .796 (348-89, 14 yrs.)*
12. Dave Robbins (Virginia Union) .786 (713-194, 30 yrs.)
13. Jerry Tarkanian (LBSU/UNLV/Fresno St.) .784 (729-201, 31 yrs.)
14. Francis Schmidt (Tulsa/Arkansas/TCU) .782 (258-72, 17 yrs.)
15. Dean Smith (North Carolina) .776 (879-254, 37 yrs.)
* - active head coaches
Source: NCAA Statistics (Minimum of 10 Years' Experience)
Past Recipients Clarence "Big House" Gaines National Coach of the Year
2022: Ben McCollum, Northwest Missouri State
2021: Todd Duncan, Lubbock Christian
2020: Ben McCollum, Northwest Missouri State
2019: Andre Cook, St. Edward's
2018: Grady Brewer, Morehouse College
2017: Darren Vorderbruegge, Hawai'i Pacific
2016: Josh Schertz, Lincoln Memorial
2015: Chad Walthall, Minnesota State-Moorhead
2014: Jeff Wilson, East Stroudsburg
2013: Tom Billeter, Augustana College
2012: Ben McCollum, Northwest Missouri State
2011: Steve Kinder, Humboldt State
