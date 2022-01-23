KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With one of the Super Bowl favorites bowing out in a similar situation a week ago, Andy Reid showed no signs of doubt Sunday night at Arrowhead.
Pundits spent much of the week breaking down Dallas’ failures to advance minimal yardage and execute a spike for a shot at the end zone in the final seconds of a wild-card loss to the 49ers. That same San Francisco team is now in the NFC title game.
The odds seemed even worse for Kansas City. Following a Josh Allen touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis for a 36-33 lead, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense were left with just 13 seconds to go from its own 25 to field goal range, likely more than 35 yards with three timeouts.
Still, Reid didn’t flinch.
“When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper,” Reid said.
Mahomes first found Tyreek Hill, against a four-man rush, for 19 yards to get near midfield. Then, a play call was essentially nixed by Mahomes and Travis Kelce following a Bengals timeout.
“I just told him, ‘I’m probably not going to run the route that is called. I’m just gonna run to the open area,’” Kelce told reporters following the game. “Midway through his cadence he was screaming at the line of scrimmage, ‘Do it, do it, do it.’ I was like, alright, here we go boys. It was just backyard football.”
That’s when Mahomes found Kelce for a 25-yard gain, setting up a 49-yard game-tying field goal by Harrison Butker. A coin toss went in the Chiefs’ favor, and a third-and-1 was the closest Buffalo came to a stop in the extra period.
“It was a situation where it was whoever had the ball last was gonna win that game,” Kelce said.
The overtime drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown to Kelce equated to the 12th game-winning drive of Mahomes’ career after his 11th fourth-quarter comeback. It’s the second occurrence in the postseason and the first since Super Bowl LIV.
“It wasn’t hard to keep them focused. We believe,” Mahomes said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, we believe … we can do the job to win the football game.”
And for Mahomes, it was a moment manifested during the week of prep. Mahomes recalled a conversation with offensive lineman Mike Remmers where he discussed playing in a wild-card game with the Vikings when Stefon Diggs completed the “Minnesota Miracle” against the Saints for a walk-off win.
The Chiefs had a similar situation in Week 14, winning in overtime against the Chargers. But he wanted to taste that feeling at home.
The rest is history.
“He was talking about how awesome the environment was, and I was talking about how we had the play with Travis and the Chargers where he scored but we weren’t at Arrowhead,” Mahomes said. “To be in this moment in this game against that team, to make a play to walk-off a game at Arrowhead, I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.”
And thus, 13 seconds was plenty of time.
