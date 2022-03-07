Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL DISTRICTS

BOYS

CLASS 4

DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Lafayette 58, No. 2 Benton 56, OT

SECTIONAL

Lafayette vs. Richmond, 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty North

CLASS 3

SECTIONAL

Mid-Buchanan 49, Milan 33

QUARTERFINAL

Lafayette County 63, Mid-Buchanan 62

CLASS 2

QUARTERFINAL

Bishop LeBlond 59, Lakeland 54

SEMIFINAL

Bishop LeBlond vs. Norwood, 8 p.m. Friday, JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

CLASS 1

QUARTERFINAL

Stanberry 50, Green City 47

SEMIFINAL

Stanberry vs. Wellsville-Middletown, 8 p.m. Friday, Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Missouri

===========

GIRLS

CLASS 6

DISTRICT 8 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Central 51, No. 4 Park Hill 38

QUARTERFINAL

Central vs. Blue Springs South, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Cable Dahmer Arena

CLASS 4

DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Benton 46, No. 2 Chillicothe 39

SECTIONAL

Benton vs. Odessa, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty North

CLASS 3

QUARTERFINAL

El Dorado Springs 55, East Buchanan 24

CLASS 2

QUARTERFINAL

Wellington-Napoleon 51, Bishop LeBlond 40

CLASS 1

QUARTERFINAL

Platte Valley 39, Mercer 33

SEMIFINAL

Platte Valley vs. Leeton, 4 p.m. Saturday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Missouri

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.