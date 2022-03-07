BASKETBALL DISTRICTS
BOYS
CLASS 4
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Lafayette 58, No. 2 Benton 56, OT
SECTIONAL
Lafayette vs. Richmond, 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty North
CLASS 3
SECTIONAL
Mid-Buchanan 49, Milan 33
QUARTERFINAL
Lafayette County 63, Mid-Buchanan 62
CLASS 2
QUARTERFINAL
Bishop LeBlond 59, Lakeland 54
SEMIFINAL
Bishop LeBlond vs. Norwood, 8 p.m. Friday, JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
CLASS 1
QUARTERFINAL
Stanberry 50, Green City 47
SEMIFINAL
Stanberry vs. Wellsville-Middletown, 8 p.m. Friday, Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Missouri
===========
GIRLS
CLASS 6
DISTRICT 8 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Central 51, No. 4 Park Hill 38
QUARTERFINAL
Central vs. Blue Springs South, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Cable Dahmer Arena
CLASS 4
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Benton 46, No. 2 Chillicothe 39
SECTIONAL
Benton vs. Odessa, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty North
CLASS 3
QUARTERFINAL
El Dorado Springs 55, East Buchanan 24
CLASS 2
QUARTERFINAL
Wellington-Napoleon 51, Bishop LeBlond 40
CLASS 1
QUARTERFINAL
Platte Valley 39, Mercer 33
SEMIFINAL
Platte Valley vs. Leeton, 4 p.m. Saturday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.