BASKETBALL DISTRICTS
BOYS
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Lafayette 54, No. 4 Maryville 33
No. 2 Benton 60, No. 3 Chillicothe 36
CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Lafayette vs. No. 2 Benton, 6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
Mid-Buchanan 49, Milan 33
QUARTERFINAL
Mid-Buchanan vs. Lafayette County, 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Blue Springs
CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
Bishop LeBlond 48, Gallatin 38
QUARTERFINAL
Bishop LeBlond vs. Lakeland, 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Liberty North
CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
Stanberry 49, Mound City 47
QUARTERFINAL
Stanberry vs. Green City, 7:45 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse
===========
GIRLS
CLASS 6 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 8 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Central 51, No. 4 Park Hill 38
QUARTERFINAL
Central vs. Blue Springs South, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Cable Dahmer Arena
CLASS 4 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Benton 46, No. 2 Chillicothe 39
SECTIONAL
Benton vs. Odessa, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty North
CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
East Buchanan 38, Milan 34
QUARTERFINAL
East Buchanan vs. El Dorado Springs, 1 p.m. Saturday at Blue Springs
CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
Bishop LeBlond 48, Polo 38
QUARTERFINAL
Bishop LeBlond vs. Wellington-Napoleon, 1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty North
CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
Platte Valley 53, St. Joseph Christian 40
QUARTERFINAL
Platte Valley vs. Mercer, 6 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse
