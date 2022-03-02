BASKETBALL DISTRICTS
BOYS
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
Host = Benton
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday
No. 1 Lafayette 54, No. 4 Maryville 33
No. 2 Benton 60, No. 3 Chillicothe 36
CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Lafayette vs. No. 2 Benton, 6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
Mid-Buchanan 49, Milan 33
QUARTERFINAL
Mid-Buchanan vs. Lafayette County, 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Blue Springs
CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
Bishop LeBlond 48, Gallatin 38
QUARTERFINAL
Bishop LeBlond vs. Lakeland, 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Liberty North
CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
Stanberry 49, Mound City 47
QUARTERFINAL
Stanberry vs. Green City, 7:45 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse
===========
GIRLS
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8
Host = Park Hill
SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Park Hill 46, No. 1 Staley 32
No. 2 Central 39, No. 3 Park Hill South 34
CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Central vs. No. 4 Park Hill, 7 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
Host = Benton
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Benton 41, No. 4 Maryville 20
No. 2 Chillicothe 52, No. 3 Lafayette 45
CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Benton vs. No. 2 Chillicothe, 6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
East Buchanan 38, Milan 34
QUARTERFINAL
East Buchanan vs. El Dorado Springs, 1 p.m. Saturday at Blue Springs
CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
Bishop LeBlond 48, Polo 38
QUARTERFINAL
Bishop LeBlond vs. Wellington-Napoleon, 1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty North
CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT
SECTIONAL
Platte Valley 53, St. Joseph Christian 40
QUARTERFINAL
Platte Valley vs. Mercer, 6 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.