Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL DISTRICTS

BOYS

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

Host = Benton

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 Lafayette 54, No. 4 Maryville 33

No. 2 Benton 60, No. 3 Chillicothe 36

CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Lafayette vs. No. 2 Benton, 6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT

SECTIONAL

Mid-Buchanan 49, Milan 33

QUARTERFINAL

Mid-Buchanan vs. Lafayette County, 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Blue Springs

CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT

SECTIONAL

Bishop LeBlond 48, Gallatin 38

QUARTERFINAL

Bishop LeBlond vs. Lakeland, 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Liberty North

CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT

SECTIONAL

Stanberry 49, Mound City 47

QUARTERFINAL

Stanberry vs. Green City, 7:45 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse

===========

GIRLS

CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8

Host = Park Hill

SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Park Hill 46, No. 1 Staley 32

No. 2 Central 39, No. 3 Park Hill South 34

CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Central vs. No. 4 Park Hill, 7 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

Host = Benton

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Benton 41, No. 4 Maryville 20

No. 2 Chillicothe 52, No. 3 Lafayette 45

CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Benton vs. No. 2 Chillicothe, 6 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT

SECTIONAL

East Buchanan 38, Milan 34

QUARTERFINAL

East Buchanan vs. El Dorado Springs, 1 p.m. Saturday at Blue Springs

CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT

SECTIONAL

Bishop LeBlond 48, Polo 38

QUARTERFINAL

Bishop LeBlond vs. Wellington-Napoleon, 1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty North

CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT

SECTIONAL

Platte Valley 53, St. Joseph Christian 40

QUARTERFINAL

Platte Valley vs. Mercer, 6 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse

