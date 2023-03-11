Bishop LeBlond senior Tatum Studer embraces head coach Jackie Steltenpohl while being given a second place medal after the Girls Class 2 State Championship game versus Tipton Saturday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.
Bishop LeBlond senior Shae Lewis is met by Tipton's Myra Class as she goes to the basket during Saturday's Girls Class 2 State Championship at Great Southern Bank Arena.
By Jacob Meikel
News-Press NOW
Bishop LeBlond senior Shae Lewis is met by Tipton's Myra Class as she goes to the basket during Saturday's Girls Class 2 State Championship at Great Southern Bank Arena.
By Jacob Meikel
News-Press NOW
Bishop LeBlond senior Tatum Studer embraces head coach Jackie Steltenpohl while being given a second place medal after the Girls Class 2 State Championship game versus Tipton Saturday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.
Bishop LeBlond girls basketball is the Class 2 state runner-up after falling to Tipton 55-36 in the state championship game Saturday night.
After falling down early in the first quarter, Bishop LeBlond would have a tough time clawing their way back against a Tipton team it had already beaten once this season. Tipton senior Myra Claas would be the Cardinal's driving force in both halves. She had 12 points in the first half and 11 points in the second half with nine of those second half points coming in the fourth quarter. Class finished the game with 23 points on 8-15 shooting along with five assists.
The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by senior Shae Lewis and junior Kaleigh Ziesel who both finished with 10 points.
Bishop LeBlond finishes their season with a record of 28-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.