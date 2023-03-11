Bishop LeBlond girls Class 2 championship

Bishop LeBlond girls basketball is the Class 2 state runner-up after falling to Tipton 55-36 in the state championship game Saturday night.

After falling down early in the first quarter, Bishop LeBlond would have a tough time clawing their way back against a Tipton team it had already beaten once this season. Tipton senior Myra Claas would be the Cardinal's driving force in both halves. She had 12 points in the first half and 11 points in the second half with nine of those second half points coming in the fourth quarter. Class finished the game with 23 points on 8-15 shooting along with five assists. 

