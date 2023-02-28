LeBlond girls basketball

Bishop LeBlond girls basketball is headed to the Class 2 state quarterfinals after defeating Polo 49-39 Tuesday night.

Leading nearly wire-to-wire, the Golden Eagles led by eight points at halftime and led by nine points heading into the fourth quarter. The Panthers of Polo, however, kept themselves in it midway through the fourth quarter as they chipped away at the Golden Eagles' lead and even cut the lead down to 40-39 with less than three minutes to play, but LeBlond senior Tatum Studer said that moment with the game hanging in the balance came down to the composure of the group.

