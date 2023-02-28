Bishop LeBlond girls basketball is headed to the Class 2 state quarterfinals after defeating Polo 49-39 Tuesday night.
Leading nearly wire-to-wire, the Golden Eagles led by eight points at halftime and led by nine points heading into the fourth quarter. The Panthers of Polo, however, kept themselves in it midway through the fourth quarter as they chipped away at the Golden Eagles' lead and even cut the lead down to 40-39 with less than three minutes to play, but LeBlond senior Tatum Studer said that moment with the game hanging in the balance came down to the composure of the group.
"You just gotta remain calm, you just gotta remain assure of yourself, and just stick to the basics and keep your head straight," Studer said.
With just one point separating the two, Studer would take matters into her own hands. With under two minutes to play, Studer drove to the basket, missed a runner in the paint, but was able to get her own rebound and lay the ball in the basket to give LeBlond a three-point lead.
Polo could not respond after the play from Studer as they went scoreless the rest of the way and the Golden Eagles would make their free throws down the stretch to secure the win. LeBlond head coach Jackie Steltenpohl said afterward that she kept reassuring her team that they had been in that position before in a time when the game got tight.
"We always come out with a good outcome," Steltenpohl said. "I just kept reassuring them that you gotta know what to do, we've done it before and just execute the plan."
The Golden Eagles were led in scoring senior Shae Lewis with 15 points and had 11 of those in the first quarter alone. Studer finished with 14 points and had six of those points in the fourth quarter including shooting 4-4 from the free throw line.
LeBlond will face Miller this Saturday in the quarterfinal round at Missouri Western State University with tip-off set for 1:45 p.m.
