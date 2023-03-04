top story LeBlond girls defeat Miller, headed to state semifinals By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Jake Meikel Author email Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email LeBlond girls basketball By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles celebrate their victory over Miller on Saturday afternoon at Missouri Western State University. Show more Show less By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles celebrate their victory over Miller on Saturday afternoon at Missouri Western State University. By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Bishop LeBlond junior Kyla Conard shoots a three pointer in front of the Miller bench during the team's quarterfinal victory Saturday afternoon at Missouri Western State University. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bishop LeBlond girls basketball is now one of four teams remaining in Class 2 after defeating Miller 55-39 on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.The Golden Eagles get over the hump of the tournament round they fell in the last two seasons when they lost to Wellington-Napoleon in 2022 and 2021.The team will have their longest layoff of the state tournament so far as they will play in the state semifinals next Friday, Mar. 10 against New Haven at 6 p.m. in Springfield, MO. Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Jake Meikel Author email Follow Jake Meikel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Weekly class helps participants cope with chronic pain +2 Education VanSchoiack tours child care spaces at Bartlett Center Parks Too much of a good thing for Krug fish Parks Warmer weekend offers first breath of spring More Local News → 0:31 Nice-Looking Weekend 23 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
