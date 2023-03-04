LeBlond girls basketball

Bishop LeBlond girls basketball is now one of four teams remaining in Class 2 after defeating Miller 55-39 on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.

The Golden Eagles get over the hump of the tournament round they fell in the last two seasons when they lost to Wellington-Napoleon in 2022 and 2021.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

