Small College Basketball will honor Larry Holley as the 2022 recipient of the SCB Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Larry Holley is truly a small college basketball icon,” said Dr. Jim Poteet, the Chair of the SCB Alumni Association National Committee. “He played at the small college level, coached at the small college level and constantly promoted the small college level."
After 40 seasons as the men’s basketball coach at William Jewell in Liberty, Missouri, Holley retired following 2018-19. A graduate of William Jewell, Coach Holley led his alma mater to 11 HAAC regular season conference championships and 14 NAIA National Tournament appearances, reaching the Final Four on four occasions.
Holley spent four years at Northwest Missouri State, including two has the head coach.
Holley will be awarded the SCB Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Awards Show on Friday, April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.