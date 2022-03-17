Prior to last summer, Katie Koelzer had never been in a kayak or rowboat.
Now, it will become a big part of her next stage, signing her National Letter of Intent on Thursday to Kansas State’s rowing program. She’s the second city student-athlete this year to sign to row at the Division-I level, joining Lauren Burright, the Benton senior signed to Kansas.
“A year ago, I would’ve never thought I’d be a Division-I athlete, especially in rowing,” Koelzer said. “I got a letter from them one day and I was interested so I looked into it more, went on a visit. I saw all the program could offer me for the next four years. It just seemed like a great opportunity.”
A 6-foot, Koelzer said the Kansas State coaches saw her as an ideal addition by going through high school rosters and seeing her size. Her and her family alike are still in the learning stages of the sport.
“Conditioning and all the summer workouts are about the experience I have going into this,” she said.
But she won’t be in the journey alone. The incoming class of 13 joins 15 signees from the fall, and most of them come with general backgrounds in athletics. For Koelzer, that came on the basketball court.
“All of the girls that they recruit, most of them, have never done rowing, so we’re all in the same boat,” Koelzer said. “It’s on how hard we’re willing to work and what we’re willing to do to get ahead.”
It will be a new challenge for the standout student-athlete, who holds academic positions and is the top of her class. In her athletic career, she helped the Lafayette program go from two wins her freshman year to 16 as a senior.
“It really taught me a lot, going from my freshman year winning two games, and it was a struggle. Now, we’re a pretty decent team, winning 16 games,” Koelzer said. “It just really taught me a lot about sticking with stuff and hard work; it was a lot of hard work over the last four years.”
