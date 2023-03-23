Lafayette baseball won a close matchup with rival Benton on Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium 9-8.
Still early in the season, Thursday marked the first time the Northside and Southside squared off this season. The Fighting Irish couldn’t break through in three games against the Cardinals last year as they went 0-3 in those three meetings, but this time they were ready.
Sophomore Halen Jonas was the starting pitcher for Lafayette on the afternoon and his day would not last long. The score was 4-0 in the top of the first inning before the team turned to junior Isaac McQuiston to pitch. McQuiston would give up one more run before moving to the bottom of the first as Lafayette would trail 5-0.
Junior Garret Ferrell got the nod for Benton to start and would pitch 3 ⅓ innings before calling it a day. Ferrell would have his struggles in the first inning as he gave up 5 runs on the day as well.
Benton would consistently score runs the rest of the way, scoring one run in the third through sixth innings. Jackson Kanacsky’s RBI double to left center in the fourth inning gave Benton a 7-5 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth, but Lafayette would rally once again by scoring four runs in the fourth and hold on the rest of the way.
Lafayette is off until next Tuesday when they travel to play Savannah. Benton is slated to play Pembroke Hill on Friday.
