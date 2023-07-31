A collaboration between the St. Joseph Mustangs and the Lafayette girls tennis team last Saturday proved to be fruitful.
After a parent of a player on the Fighting Irish tennis team made a post on social media detailing the incident, which involved having balls, rackets and a ball machine stolen, the Mustangs organization decided to be proactive in order to help the team recoup the losses.
“We would talk about it in the office and wanted to find a way to assist them, and I reached out to the parent who made the post,” Mustangs owner Ky Turner said.
The team was able to benefit from the routine 50/50 raffle the organization orchestrates nightly at Mustangs home games.
According to the Fighting Irish, they were able to raise roughly $1,500. Turner was delighted to find out how much money was raised.
“We always talk about the Mustangs being a part of the community and that is just an example of that,” Turner said. “It’s bigger than baseball.”
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, their season came to an end last Saturday in the final game of the MINK League Championship series, where they fell to the Jefferson City Renegades.
Despite the Mustang's season coming to an end, money raised throughout the season will go a long way in helping Lafayette girls tennis get their year kicked off in just a few weeks.
“They set it all up on their end,” Turner said. “We use Mustangs baseball as a vehicle to improve and better the community and the people in it.”
The Lafayette tennis team will look to claim the Class 1 District 16 title after falling in the district championship to Savannah last season.
