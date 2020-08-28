HARRISONVILLE, Mo. – With 21.5 seconds remaining, Lafayette began what it hoped to be a game-winning drive.

On the first snap, junior quarterback Jaron Saunders was sacked. On the second, Miles Henderson ran the ball a few yards into the sideline. On the final, Henderson attempted to lateral to a teammate. The clock ran out before anything could develop, handing Lafayette a 28-26 loss to Harrisonville.

“When you have 25, 30 seconds to go, whatever it is, and you got 80 yards to go, you don’t have too many play calls for that one,” Lafayette head coach Eric McDowell said. “The defense was setting 30 yards off the ball. We just tried to do what we could do. The odds are very slim, you had to score in that situation no matter what. We did what we had to do and it didn’t come out in our favor.”

The Irish and Wildcats exchanged leads four times in the fourth quarter after neither team scored in the third.

Lafayette had the chance to minimize the scoreboard deficit to three after sophomore Jared Crabb recovered a fumble inside Harrisonville 20.

The offense stalled out instead. At that point, Harisonville’s offense began to creep up.

“We had our focus, we had our moments,” Lafayette junior wide receiver Kingston Oliver said. “One of my teammates got the big fumble, the big play. We just, we were wore out. No excuses, obviously. We were wore out at the end of the game and unfortunately it came down to that.”

Oliver was one of several rish names to stand out in the game. He had a 15-yard touchdown reception through the hands of Saunders, and a 42-yard punt return.

Of the other names to highlight Lafayette’s night included Derrick May, who had two scores in the opening — both also arriving through passes from Saunders — including a 60-yard catch-and-run.

Harrisonville scored its game-winning touchdown through the hands of junior running back Jace Reynolds. Reynolds ran for over 230 rushing yards on the night.

“That fourth quarter, we just wore down,” McDowell said. “He’s a very good running back, we knew that coming in, and he was a great running back last year… He’s a very gifted athlete. He wasn’t tired at the end of the game and he took his yards in chunks there at the end when we were worn down.”

The Irish are slated to host Atchison in their home opener at 7 p.m. next Friday. Oliver said Lafayette’s Week 1 loss serves as motivation going forward.

“We got next week,” Oliver said. “All my guys, we’ll be ready for the next game. We’re moving on. Heads up.”