The Lafayette boys basketball team captured their second straight district championship Friday night by defeating Maryville 51-46 at Benton High School.
Including the one year the school jumped to Class 5 in 2020-2021, the Fighting Irish have raised the Class 4 District 16 first place plaque seven of the last eight years. This win in particular marks the first 20-win season under head coach Kevin Bristol. Senior Camden Bennett gave praise to their opponent given the way they played on Friday night.
“It’s just good to get out here and get the win. It’s really good to do it twice, back-to-back each year,” Bennett, who had 16 points, said after the game. “Maryville was a very tough team that came out and they initiated the offense and they got stuff going and they got a good early lead. But, our coaches at halftime told us to stay focused and keep fighting and we chipped away at the lead and got the win.”
The first three quarters took some figuring out for the Fighting Irish as they faced two different seven-point deficits at halftime and with under three minutes to play in the third quarter. The team had to adjust to not having one of its top scorers on the floor for most of the first half as senior guard Mikey Thomas picked up two quick fouls in the first three minutes of the contest. The senior knew his mindset was important when he finally saw the floor again in the second half down seven.
“I just know that I had to leave it all on the court. It could've been my last game; we were down seven. I know I didn’t wanna let my team down like that. Me getting in foul trouble, that really jeopardizes the team, so I just wanted to come out and play for them,” Thomas said.
With Thomas parked on the bench, that meant more opportunities for sophomore Antonio Williams to step in and contribute. Bennett said of Williams that he’ll “do big things in the future” and praised the sophomore’s defense against the Spoofhounds. The relationship between Bennett and Williams goes back to the 8th grade and Williams says he appreciates Bennett being his mentor.
“Even when we was down and stuff, he’s always right by my side to talk to me even though I’m a bench player. It just feels good to know that he’s on my side and I have a teammate like him to play with,” Williams said.
Lafayette will move on to the sectional round of the Class 4 tournament to play against Odessa on Monday night at 7:45 p.m. at William Jewell College.
