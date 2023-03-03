Camden Bennett

The Lafayette boys basketball team captured their second straight district championship Friday night by defeating Maryville 51-46 at Benton High School.

Including the one year the school jumped to Class 5 in 2020-2021, the Fighting Irish have raised the Class 4 District 16 first place plaque seven of the last eight years. This win in particular marks the first 20-win season under head coach Kevin Bristol. Senior Camden Bennett gave praise to their opponent given the way they played on Friday night.

