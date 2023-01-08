Mikey Thomas

The Lafayette boys basketball team suffered their closest loss of the season Saturday against Roncalli Catholic (NE) 64-63 in the Steve Vertin Classic at Bishop LeBlond.

Maintaining control of the game proved to be tough for the Fighting Irish as Roncalli after each of the first three quarters and ultimately at the end of the game. However, Lafayette never allowed the Lions’ lead balloon to double digits at any point, staying right with them and even regaining the lead in the third quarter. Despite the close loss and the ability for his team to stay within striking distance throughout, Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol said after the game the team needs to play a solid four quarters of basketball.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.