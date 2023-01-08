The Lafayette boys basketball team suffered their closest loss of the season Saturday against Roncalli Catholic (NE) 64-63 in the Steve Vertin Classic at Bishop LeBlond.
Maintaining control of the game proved to be tough for the Fighting Irish as Roncalli after each of the first three quarters and ultimately at the end of the game. However, Lafayette never allowed the Lions’ lead balloon to double digits at any point, staying right with them and even regaining the lead in the third quarter. Despite the close loss and the ability for his team to stay within striking distance throughout, Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol said after the game the team needs to play a solid four quarters of basketball.
“We have to be more detailed and more focused on our game plan, what we’re supposed to be doing,” Bristol said. “We can’t take any team lightly because we get other team’s best challenge, so we just have to be more focused for four quarters.”
Lafayette had their chance to tie the game at the free throw line with under two seconds left in the fourth. Senior guard King Goldsby found himself in a pressure situation at the stripe down 62-64. Goldsby knocked down the first free throw to cut the Roncalli lead to one despite an inadvertent buzzer as Goldsby let the shot go. Goldsby’s second attempt would miss off the back of the rim for his teammate Antonio Williams to have a chance to shoot the potential game-winning shot, but Williams’s quick shot fell short. As players were walking back to the respective locker rooms, Bristol was seen with his arm around Goldsby making sure he knew the outcome didn’t fall on his shoulders.
“I just told him good job,” Bristol said. “I just told him ‘it wasn’t your fault. Keep your head up’ Just giving him some support because it wasn’t his fault. We missed free throws all through the game.”
It was a tie for the leading scorer after 32 minutes of play as Roncalli’s Brady McGill and Lafayette’s Camden Bennett each ended the game with 22 points. The Fighting Irish will be competing in the Kearney Invitational starting this week.
(0) comments
