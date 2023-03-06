Shae Lewis

Saturday’s quarterfinal victory was pure elation for Bishop LeBlond, but the Golden Eagles have their eyes set on leaving Springfield at the end of the week with a state championship.

“We kind of got our fun out Saturday and I think now it’s time we get back to the grind and we focus,” senior Shae Lewis said Monday. “We have a good chance of making it all the way to the state title game. I think we need to really focus this week and understand we’re going to go have fun, but we can do this thing.”

