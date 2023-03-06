Saturday’s quarterfinal victory was pure elation for Bishop LeBlond, but the Golden Eagles have their eyes set on leaving Springfield at the end of the week with a state championship.
“We kind of got our fun out Saturday and I think now it’s time we get back to the grind and we focus,” senior Shae Lewis said Monday. “We have a good chance of making it all the way to the state title game. I think we need to really focus this week and understand we’re going to go have fun, but we can do this thing.”
The team’s expectations have remained the same all through the season and that was to make it to the state semifinals according to head coach Jackie Steltenpohl. Considered Class 2’s top team for several weeks, the Golden Eagles have met little resistance through this postseason run. They accomplished getting over the hump that was the sectional round last Tuesday and they’ve done so by making adjustments to their lineup given the injury to starter Emma Raines, who tore her ACL in early Feb. Junior Kyla Conard has been the next man up and has embraced her elevation to the starting lineup, but this isn’t something new to Conard. She had experience filling a starting role even prior to Raines’s injury, and when it was time for her to step up again, she did just that. Conard led the Golden Eagles in their quarterfinal showdown with Miller, scoring 14 of LeBlond’s 55 points in that game.
“My coaches have really been preaching to me to have some confidence. Now that I’m out there with my teammates, I feel like I’m finally able to build some confidence and step into that role to perform to the best of my ability,” Conard said.
After their quarterfinal win on Saturday, head coach Jackie Steltenpohl said after that game that the biggest difference she has seen with her team from the beginning of the season till now is that the team is sharing the ball and that any one on any given night can score which showed in the win over Miller when three players for LeBlond scored in double figures and one of them wasn’t one of the team’s top scorers in Lewis. Steltenpohl said after the win that it was the little details that Lewis did that helped win that game over Miller.
Lewis said on Monday that while it’s usually been herself and fellow senior Tatum Studer doing a lot of the scoring, she felt it was very important that everyone else was scoring in their last game.
“I knew somebody else was going to be open so I kept trying to look for the open person. Kyla [Conard], she was open a lot of times, so it just kind of connected. Everybody, honestly, really did good passing the ball and trying to find that open person,” Lewis said.
The Golden Eagles will travel to Missouri State University where they will play New Haven, a team that also hasn’t been to the state semifinals in recent memory much like LeBlond although the Shamrocks haven’t had to wait nearly 36 years like the Lady Golden Eagles program has had to. New Haven came out of District 4 as the top seed in their district and are currently 17-10 on the season while averaging 43.5 points scored per game.
