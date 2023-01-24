Savannah senior Makenzie Kurre showed out in her last home swim meet on Tuesday at Missouri Western State University, winning three of four events she competed in.
The future Missouri State Bear competed in one 200-yard individual medley, where she placed first in state last year, as well as three relay events with her teammates.
“It was really fun because I got to do three relays instead of just two and do one individual event, so that was really fun,” Kurre said afterwards.
As a heavy favorite in the 200-yard individual medley, Kurre won with a time of 2:18.14. Her and the Savages’ 200-yard freestyle relay group and 200-yard medley relay group also took first in their respective event heats, but Kurre said she really likes the school’s 400-yard freestyle relay team which placed third in the last heat of the day.
“We did really good at (Columbia) in that and we went up a bunch of placings and now we’re tenth,” Kurre said.
Kurre is the defending state champion in Class 1 in the 100-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard freestyle, and with her chance to collect more medals in the state tournament just ahead, Kurre talked about the benefit of this particular meet in St. Joseph.
“This meet helps us come back and regroup because we did just get off a big meet, so now we’re going to be able to focus and go into our last regular scheduled meet and then we’ll have conference, then state,” Kurre said.
