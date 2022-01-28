Missouri Western has found its next volleyball coach.
Interim director of athletics Theresa Grosbach has announced the hiring of Jessica Fey as the ninth coach in the program’s history.
Fey comes to Missouri Western from Western Colorado, a Division II program from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, where she spent four seasons as head coach. She previously served as an assistant coach at her alma mater of Washburn.
"We are thrilled to have Coach Fey join our Griffon family and lead our volleyball program," Grosbach said in a statement. "She has a true passion for the game and is known for her work ethic, competitive spirit, and commitment to creating a positive student-athlete experience."
Fey took over a Western Colorado program in 2018 that won just two matches the previous season and has just six winning seasons in its 41-year history. Fey increased the team's winning percentage in each of her four years at the helm. In 2021, she led the Mountaineers to a 13-14 record, the program's third-highest single-season wins total in nearly two decades. The program is also coming off back-to-back RMAC tournament appearances after a previous five-year absence.
"I am honored to be the next leader of the Missouri Western volleyball program," Fey said. "I would like to thank Theresa Grosbach, Eric Kramer and the rest of the search committee for their confidence in me to lead this program to success. I'm extremely excited to get started with the team as we pursue excellence on and off the court."
Fey takes over for Marian Carbin, who stepped down in November after nearly two decades serving the Griffon volleyball program as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, serving in the role since 2013.
Fey, a native of Crete, Nebraska, graduated from Washburn in 2013 while playing for the Ichabods from 2009 to ‘12. She was a First Team All-American in 2012 while earning All-American Honorable Mention recognition in 2011 and 2012. She was a three-time AVCA All-Region First Team selection and was the MIAA and Central Region Player of the Year in 2012.
She was part of two MIAA championship teams and earned an NCAA Tournament appearance every season while being ranked in the top 10 of the AVCA poll in all but one week during her four-year career.
As an assistant at Washburn from 2014-17, Fey primarily worked with hitters and assisted in recruiting. The Ichabods posted a 98-33 overall record during her four-year stint on the sidelines.
Fey will officially begin her job duties next month.
