Lyrik Thorne

The Catawba Lady Indians are headed to the Women’s DII semifinals after defeating Cal State Dominguez Hills 77-70 on Monday at the Civic Arena.

The Indians were already playing with house money by making it to their first ever Elite Eight in program history, and followed it up by making more history advancing to the next round and putting themselves within two wins of winning a DII national championship.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.