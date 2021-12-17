After shining early Thursday night in Los Angeles, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed to regress as the AFC West matchup with the Chargers went on.
On a fourth-and-1 from the Chargers’ 2, Mahomes’ attempt to find Mecole Hardman in the flat to his left came up well short of his target.
On the next drive, backed up inside the Chiefs’ 5-yard line, a quick pass attempt was intercepted and led to a Chargers touchdown.
But the next three drives all had similar themes. Each went for 75 yards and ended with touchdowns passes by Mahomes, the final being a 34-yard catch-and-run by Travis Kelce to win 34-28 in overtime.
His 410 yards was a season high, coming on 31-of-47 passing.
As Mahomes ran around the field at SoFi Stadium in a celebration, the cameras caught his emotions.
“I’m back,” he seemingly yelled.
The team that was once 3-4 has since rattled off seven-straight wins while also showing an identity that hasn’t been as present in their recent Super Bowl teams.
The Chiefs defense held strong on fourth-down tries inside the 5-yard line on two different occasions and forced a Joshua Kelley fumble at the 1. Nick Bolton’s 14 tackles for a unit without Chris Jones, Willie Gay and L’Jarius Sneed set a tone and brought an attitude in the team’s best win of the season.
"You've seen it with the defense and the swagger they've had," Mahomes said. "You've seen guys step up on that defense and make plays. You've seen on offense, even when games are ugly, and they're not the games you're used to having, stepping up and making drives to win football games. And that's what happened today.
"The defense held us in that game, all the fourth-down stops against a really really good offense, and then at the end of the day the offense stepped up on those last three drives and got down there and scored when we needed to."
The victory puts the Chiefs two games ahead of the Chargers with three games remaining, moving that much closer to a sixth-straight AFC West title.
The offense was spearheaded by Travis Kelce, despite his worst two-game stretch over the past six seasons. The 32-year-old caught 10 passes for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns.
"Instead of 32," Kelce said, "I was 22 tonight.”
His final catch saw him weave through half the Chargers’ defense over the final 25 yards.
"For the old man Kelce, who everybody's talking about losing a step and being off his game," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "he looked pretty fast to me."
Kelce, who eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for the sixth-straight year, had just six catches for 54 yards the last two games. His role was crucial as a 69-yard reception in the fourth set the Chiefs up at the 1. He then caught the game-tying and game-winning scores.
Just as they have over the last two months, the resolve of the Chiefs showed once again in the waning minutes Sunday night. And it just might have delivered what seemed nearly impossible through seven weeks.
"Whenever you still have a fighting chance," Mahomes said, "you just have to believe you're going to go out there and make it happen.”
