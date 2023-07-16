Houston Rockets guard Nate Hinton, guard Trevor Hudgins and forward Jermaine Samuels Jr. slap hands during the team’s NBA summer league basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 11 in Las Vegas.
Houston Rockets guard Trevor Hudgins defends as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jahmi’us Ramsey looks to put the ball in play during an NBA summer league basketball game on July 11 in Las Vegas.
Associated Press
Former Northwest Missouri State guard Trevor Hudgins continues to impress among NBA Summer League competition for the Houston Rockets.
Hudgins’s 16 points and nine assists in the Summer League tournament semifinals during a 115-101 win Sunday over the Utah Jazz has the Rockets in the tournament championship set for Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The previous two games, Hudgins averaged 24.5 PPG on 45 percent shooting from the field including 37.9 percent from three. Hudgins made a point to get his Rockets teammates involved as he averaged 9 assists in those two contests versus Golden State and Oklahoma City.
The 2022 Bevo Francis Award winner took full advantage of his increase in minutes after 2023 first-round pick Amen Thompson was ruled out the rest of Summer League after the team’s first game with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Game one against Portland saw Hudgins on the floor for 25 minutes off the bench, but since then, the former Bearcat has averaged 34 minutes per game after being elevated to the starting lineup in the second game of Summer League.
The second-year guard signed his qualifying offer to remain on a two-way contract with Houston on July 1. Hudgins is expected to once again spend a majority of his time next season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ G-League affiliate.
Last season, Hudgins played 28 games for Rio Grande Valley where he averaged 18.6 points and nearly six assists per game.
