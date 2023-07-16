Rockets Thunder Basketball

Former Northwest Missouri State guard Trevor Hudgins continues to impress among NBA Summer League competition for the Houston Rockets.

Hudgins’s 16 points and nine assists in the Summer League tournament semifinals during a 115-101 win Sunday over the Utah Jazz has the Rockets in the tournament championship set for Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

