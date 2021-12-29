The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State men won its 10th game in a row, overcoming a slow start for an 85-59 victory over Saint Mary on Wednesday in Bearcat Arena.
Trevor Hudgins tied his own single-game school record by draining 11 3-pointers. Hudgins led all scorers with 38 points.
Northwest moved its season mark to 12-1 overall.
Saint Mary jumped out to a 20-11 lead with 9:15 to play in the opening half. The Bearcats closed the gap and took the lead with a commanding 19-2 surge. Hudgins hit his fifth 3 of the first half to put the Bearcats on top at the half, 37-29.
Hudgins buried three consecutive triples to open up the second half as the Bearcats surged to a 46-33 lead with 18:11 left. The Spires cut the lead to 48-40 on a 3-pointer from Christian Carmichael with 14:55 left in the game. Northwest responded with a 15-3 run to take the lead out to 24 at 67-43 with 10:16 to play. Hudgins hit two more 3-pointers in the run as he went over the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season.
Hudgins sank his school-record tying 11th three-pointer with 4:59 to play in the contest. Hudgins checked out of the contest with Northwest leading 74-50 with 4:57 remaining.
Northwest shot 50.8% from the floor by draining 30 of 59 field goals.
Northwest will return to MIAA play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bearcat Arena against Missouri Southern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.