KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the St. Joseph Christian Lions needed it most, its swarming defense showed up.
Neal Hook’s squad began the fourth quarter on an 18-0 run, ballooning a 29-20 lead to an insurmountable deficit for Meadville in a 47-24 win Thursday at the 12 Courts of Christmas at Hy-Vee Arena.
“I think the biggest thing for us was our defense. Our defense builds our offense up,” senior forward Carson Bowman said. “That’s what we were able to use to ride out the game.”
Bowman was the star of the show, scoring a game-high 19 points despite the Meadville defense constantly collapsing on him when he touched the ball.
Christian (8-2) scored the first nine points of the game and led 9-3 after the first quarter, taking a 19-10 lead into the half.
With the attention on Bowman in the post, Christian’s guards stepped up. Johnston Stewart made a pair of 3-pointers, and Hayden Riley added another in the fourth.
Meadville’s two post players with the most size on the floor were held to just 14 points.
“You hold a team to 24 points; that’s a very good defensive night for us. I’m happy with the way Carson defended the big man on the other side,” Hook said. “And credit to our guards for coming down and doubling and putting some pressure on them.”
The Lions return to action in a boys-girls doubleheader Tuesday at Pattonsburg.
Meadville girls 49,
St. Joe Christian 29
St. Joseph Christian was held to just two points in the second quarter and never fully recovered Thursday in Kansas City.
The Lions (8-2) led 6-2 early before a Meadville run pushed their lead to 20-8 at halftime.
Meadville then outscored Christian 21-11 in the third quarter to take control. Meadville’s Korrie Holcer scored 19 of her game-high 26 points in the frame. Chloe Burnham and Ella Bowman led the Lions with eight points.
Holland Hall boys 62,
Benton 60
An 11-point deficit in the opening minutes saw Benton battle back to lead by 11 in the closing portion of the third quarter.
But Tulsa, Oklahoma, power Holland Hall used Benton turnovers to get out in transition and dominate the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cardinals 21-9 in the final eight minutes in Kansas City.
“Just some mental mistakes, not finishing plays off,” Benton coach Jared Boone said. “We got dominated on the boards late and had some careless turnovers. Those are things we’re gonna learn as we go. It’s the first time we’ve had a close game that’s came down to the wire like that. It’s good to have one of those. It’s a learning thing we needed.”
Holland Hall dominated in the post early to build an 8-0 lead, eventually leading 16-12 after the first quarter.
Benton (7-3) came back to tie the game at 30 at halftime after a pair of 3-pointers by Allan Coy, including one just before the buzzer.
Coy added seven of his 19 points in the third quarter, with Kason Mauzey and Myles Bachali adding six each to take a 51-41 lead into the final frame.
Mauzey finished with 20. Holland Hall’s Jaden Cool led all scorers with 25, including 19 in the second half.
Benton returns to the floor against St. Pius X on Thursday at Springer Gymnasium.
Lafayette boys 60, Morrilton 43
Camden Bennett scored 24 points and hauled in seven rebounds as Lafayette (5-2) rolled past its Arkansas foe to earn third place at the Neosho Holiday Classic.
Bennett made 9 of 17 shots as teammates Drake Davison (14) and Kevin Shell (12) chipped in double-digit efforts. The Irish scored 21 points in the fast break and dominated in the paint, 38-24.
Lafayette returns to action Tuesday against Central.
Lafayette girls 51, Neosho 27
The Lafayette girls held the Neosho Holiday Classic hosts to nine first-half points on their way to third place in the tournament.
Talicia Byrd led the way with 13 points, and Honor Mannings chipped in 10 points. Jazlyn King was named to the all-tournament team, scoring eight points with a team-high five rebounds.
Lafayette (8-4) made 6 of 12 3-pointers in the opening half and scored 27 points off 18 Neosho turnovers.
The Irish return to the court to begin MEC play Thursday in Maryville.
