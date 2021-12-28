Mikey Thomas scored eight of his 16 points in the final quarter, including a 3-pointer with under four seconds remaining, as Lafayette held off West Memphis 50-47 on Tuesday in the first round of the Neosho Holiday Classic.
Thomas hit a layup with 46 seconds remaining to break a tie, though D'Quarious Birdo responded with under 30 seconds to play to tie the game a 47.
Thomas then caught a pass as time winded down five feet beyond the 3-point arc and finished the game-winner to deliver the Irish a semifinal berth.
Junior Camden Bennett led Lafayette (5-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass. Drake Davison added nine pooints.
The Irish turned 18 turnovers into 17 points and held West Memphis (7-3) to 0-for-4 from 3-point rage. Kameron Barnes led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Birdo added 12 and 11.
Lafayette will play in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lafayette girls 47, Huntsville 32
Talicia Byrd scored a game-high 16 points as the Irish led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter of their win in the first round of the Neosho Holiday Classic.
Jazlyn King added 15 points with three 3-pointers off the bench. Modesta Wilhelmsen added seven points.
Huntsville turned the ball over 24 times, leading to 24 points by the Irish, who also outscored their opponent in the paint 20-4.
The game was tied 6-6 after the first before a 14-3 edge in the second opened the game.
Lafayette will face Fort Smith Northside at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semis.
Kearney boys 51, Central 38
Central dropped its second game of the William Jewell Holiday Classic, making just 3 of 20 3-pointers.
Ashton Holloway led Kearney with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Stone Wetlaufer led the Indians with 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Central girls were scheduled to scheduled to play in the Rolla Holiday Hoops beginning Tuesday but pulled out of the event due to healthy and safety concerns within the program.
The Benton girls defeat Blair Oaks 60-32 in consolation play at the Jefferson Bank Holiday Hoops in Jefferson City and will play for fifth place Wednesday.
