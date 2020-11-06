Class 4 District 8
Quarterfinals
1 Smithville — BYE
5 Lafayette 21, 4 Savannah 20
2 Winnetonka — BYE
3 Kearney 22, 6 Excelsior Springs 7
Semifinals
1 Smithville 42, 5 Lafayette 0
3 Kearney 41, 2 Winnetonka 34
Finals
1 Smithville vs. 3 Kearney
Class 3 District 8
Quarterfinals
1 Richmond — BYE
4 Chillicothe 34, 5 Benton 28, OT
2 Maryville 60, 7 Northeast KC 20
3 Cameron 58, 6 Central KC 20
Semifinals
1 Richmond 62, 4 Chillicothe 41
2 Maryville 41, 3 Cameron 13
Finals
1 Richmond vs. 2 Maryville
Class 1 District 8
Quarterfinals
1 Mid-Buchanan — BYE
5 Polo 21, 4 Plattsburg 7
2 East Buchanan 48, 7 North Platte 14
3 West Platte 28, 6 Maysville 6
Semifinals
1 Mid-Buchanan 55, 5 Polo 6
2 East Buchanan 11, 3 West Platte 8
Finals
1 Mid-Buchanan vs. 2 East Buchanan
Class 1 District 7
Quarterfinals
1 South Harrison def. 8 Putnam County, FFT
4 Hamilton def. 5 Gallatin, FFT
2 Milan 44, 7 Knox County 6
3 Princeton 40, 6 Scotland County 12
Semifinals
4 Hamilton 40, South Harrison 28
3 Princeton 42, 2 Milan 36
Finals
3 Princeton vs. 4 Hamilton
8 Man District 4
Quarterfinals
1 Stanberry 48, 8 Platte Valley 0
5 Rock Port def. 4 Albany, FFT
2 East Atchison 58, 7 North-West Nodaway 12
6 Worth County 46, 3 Mound City 26
Semifinals
1 Stanberry 56, 5 Rock Port 0
2 East Atchison 60, 6 Worth County 14
Finals
1 Stanberry vs. 2 East Atchison
8 Man District 3
Quarterfinals
1 North Andrew 50, 8 DeKalb 8
4 Pattonsburg def. 5 Bishop LeBlond, FFT
2 SHNH 78, 7 Stewartsville 22
6 King City 72, 3 Orrick 20
Semifinals
1 North Andrew 44, 4 Pattonsburg 34
2 SHNH 53, 6 King City 22
Finals
1 North Andrew vs. 2 SHNH
8 Man District 2
Quarterfinals
1 SW Livingston — BYE
4 Concordia 42, 5 Santa Fe 32
2 North Shelby — BYE
3 Norborne/Hardin Central def. 6 Schuyler County, FFT
Semifinals
1 SW Livingston 88, 4 Concordia 22
2 North Shelby def. 3 Norborne/Hardin Central, FFT
Finals
1 SW Livingston vs. 2 North Shelby
Kansas Class 2A
Week 9
Rossville 53, Riverside 6
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 56, Mission Valley 32
Regional
Rossville vs. Maur Hill-Mount Academy\