Placeholder Countdown To Kickoff
Photo illustration | News-Press NOW

Oak Park 48, Central 21

Lafayette 35, Chillicothe 34

Maryville 47, Benton 12

Savannah 51, Cameron 23

Mid-Buchanan 21, Hamilton 19

East Buchanan 44, Plattsburg 20

West Platte 14, Lathrop 7

Lawson 50, North Platte 6

Polo 30, Trenton 20

Gallatin 40, Milan 6

South Harrison 28, Putnam County 14

Maysville 45, Princeton 22

Bishop LeBlond 44, KC East Christian 27

Knox County 72, SJ Christian 20

Stanberry 55, North Andrew 12

Worth County 56, Orrick 8

King City 74, Rock Port 0

East Atchison 58, Mound City 6

South Holt 72, Stewartsville-Osborn 20

Platte Valley 62, SW Livingston 6

Nodaway Valley 58, Dekalb 6

Albany 82, Schuyler County 22

Pattonsburg 56, Rich Hill 44

Jackson Heights 38, Troy 15

Republic County 16, Riverside 6

Atchison 45, Turner 12

ACCHS 42, Maur Hill 29

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

