Oak Park 48, Central 21
Lafayette 35, Chillicothe 34
Maryville 47, Benton 12
Savannah 51, Cameron 23
Mid-Buchanan 21, Hamilton 19
East Buchanan 44, Plattsburg 20
West Platte 14, Lathrop 7
Lawson 50, North Platte 6
Polo 30, Trenton 20
Gallatin 40, Milan 6
South Harrison 28, Putnam County 14
Maysville 45, Princeton 22
Bishop LeBlond 44, KC East Christian 27
Knox County 72, SJ Christian 20
Stanberry 55, North Andrew 12
Worth County 56, Orrick 8
King City 74, Rock Port 0
East Atchison 58, Mound City 6
South Holt 72, Stewartsville-Osborn 20
Platte Valley 62, SW Livingston 6
Nodaway Valley 58, Dekalb 6
Albany 82, Schuyler County 22
Pattonsburg 56, Rich Hill 44
Jackson Heights 38, Troy 15
Republic County 16, Riverside 6
Atchison 45, Turner 12
ACCHS 42, Maur Hill 29
