Week 2 High School Football Schedule

11-man

North Kansas City @ Central

Lafayette @ Atchison

Benton @ Pleasant Hill

Lathrop @ Savannah

Lincoln College Prep @ Cameron

Maryville @ Harrisonville

Kirksville @ Chillicothe

Mid-Buchanan @ Kc Southeast

East Buchanan @ Trenton

Gallatin @ Hamilton

South Harrison @ West Platte

Maysville @ North Platte

University Academy @ Plattsburg

Cass-midway @ Princeton

Slater @ Polo

8-man

Bishop Leblond @ North Andrew

Sj Christian @ Worth County

Albany @ Stanberry

King City @ Dekalb

Schuyler County @ Pattonsburg

Sw Livingston @ South Holt

Nodaway Valley @ East Atchison

Mound City @ Stewartsville-Osborn

Platte Valley @ Rock Port

Kansas

Hiawatha Vs Troy (@ Highland CC)

Riverside @ Royal Valley

Maur Hill @ Mclouth

ACCHS @ Horton

