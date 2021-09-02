Week 2 High School Football Schedule
11-man
North Kansas City @ Central
Lafayette @ Atchison
Benton @ Pleasant Hill
Lathrop @ Savannah
Lincoln College Prep @ Cameron
Maryville @ Harrisonville
Kirksville @ Chillicothe
Mid-Buchanan @ Kc Southeast
East Buchanan @ Trenton
Gallatin @ Hamilton
South Harrison @ West Platte
Maysville @ North Platte
University Academy @ Plattsburg
Cass-midway @ Princeton
Slater @ Polo
8-man
Bishop Leblond @ North Andrew
Sj Christian @ Worth County
Albany @ Stanberry
King City @ Dekalb
Schuyler County @ Pattonsburg
Sw Livingston @ South Holt
Nodaway Valley @ East Atchison
Mound City @ Stewartsville-Osborn
Platte Valley @ Rock Port
Kansas
Hiawatha Vs Troy (@ Highland CC)
Riverside @ Royal Valley
Maur Hill @ Mclouth
ACCHS @ Horton
