MSHSAA Boys Basketball

Class 6 District 16

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

No. 5 Central 54, No. 4 Oak Park 35

Tuesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Staley vs. No. 5 Central

No. 2 Park Hill vs. No. 3 Park Hill South

Class 5 District 16

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

No. 4 Smithville 82, No. 5 Excelsior Springs 42

Tuesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Platte County vs. No. 4 Smithville

No. 2 Kearney vs. No. 3 Lafayette

Class 4 District 16

Monday’s Quarterfinals

No. 5 Chillicothe 32, No. 4 Savannah 31

No. 3 Maryville 59, No. 6 Cameron 46

Wednesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Richmond vs. No. 5 Chillicothe

No. 2 Benton vs. No. 3 Maryville

Class 3 State Tournament

Tuesday’s Sectional

St. Pius X vs. South Harrison

Class 2 State Tournament

Tuesday’s Sectional

Mid-Buchanan vs. North Andrew

Class 1 State Tournament

Tuesday’s Sectional

Mound City vs. Stanberry

MSHSAA Girls Basketball Championships

Class 6 District 16

Monday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Park Hill 52, No. 5 Oak Park 15

No. 2 Staley 48, No. 3 Central 39

Thursday’s Championship

No. 1 Park Hill vs. No. 2 Staley

Class 5 District 16

Monday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Smithville 40, No. 4 Lafayette 26

No. 2 Kearney 28, No. 3 Platte County 22

Wednesday’s Championship

No. 1 Smithville vs. No. 2 Kearney

Class 4 District 16

Tuesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Maryville vs. No. 5 Savannah

No. 2 Benton vs. No. 3 Chillicothe

Class 2 State Tournament

Plattsburg vs. Bishop LeBlond

Class 1 State Tournament

Platte Valley vs. Stanberry