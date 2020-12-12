With nine seconds remaining, Austin Meyer had no doubt whose number he was calling.

As Northwest Missouri State trailed Missouri Western by one point, Bearcat freshman Molly Hartnett took the inbound and drew Western freshman Camille Evans as a defender off a ball screen. Hartnett drove right to the edge of the lane, spun left and finished a layup through contact with her left hand, delivering Northwest the game-winning basket with 2.4 seconds to play for a 51-50 victory.

“There isn't much that shakes her,” Meyer said, noting he watched every one of her AAU games across four states last summer. “We knew she was a competitor, and she is tough. She has played against some of the top players in the country. To her, she was just hoopin'.”

The basket capped a night in which she scored a game-high 18 points, including 12 in the second half as she used her athletic frame to bully Western’s guards and get to the basket.

“Coach Meyer just said, 'Let's just go out there, set a high screen for Molly, and hope that she can drive and attack, and if anybody collapses, kick out to your teammates,” Hartnett said. “But I found my way in and just finished the basket.”

Hartnett also drew praise from her opponent.

“Obviously late, I thought Molly did a great job of backing her way in and backing down, turning and scoring with some size,” Missouri Western coach Candi Whitaker said.

The win was Northwest’s first in St. Joseph since 2011 and snaps a four-game losing skid in the series. Western (2-3) won 12 of the previous 13 meetings entering the contest.

Western pushed the lead to a game-high of nine at 37-28 with 5:26 to play in the third on a 3-pointer by Brionna Budgetts, who scored five points off the bench after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Northwest (3-2) battled back to cut the deficit to one point at 39-38 at the end of the quarter.

The Bearcats completed the comeback by tying the game at 44 with 4:30 to play on a layup by Hartnett. Western pushed the lead back up to four with 2:18 to play.

Northwest senior Jaelyn Haggard, who made just one shot in the first 39 minutes, pulled Northwest within one point on a 3-pointer with 41 seconds remaining.

“She is a confident kid,” Meyer said. “And we know every time she shoots it, whether she has missed her last three, four or whatever, we feel like it is going in.

Logan Hughes missed a last-ditch 3-pointer of her own with 13 seconds as the shot clock expired, and Northwest took over possession with nine seconds to play.

The Bearcats led

Western finished just 3-of-20 from 3-point range and committed 13 turnovers to Northwest’s six.

“I don’t know if it’s a matter of confidence or reps or maturing, but you’ve gotta make shots,” Whitaker said. “We’re playing so many freshman and so many young people.”

The Griffons dominated the glass, out-rebounding Northwest 40-25, including 11-1 on the offensive boards.

Mallory McConkey added 14 points for Northwest, 10 of them in the first half in which Western led 24-22. Stillman also added a trio of 3-pointers for the Bearcats.

Western was fueled by 11 points and five rebounds from Mychaell Gray. Hughes added 10 points.