It was the end of the road for Missouri Western women’s volleyball as they fell to Nebraska-Kearney 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 MIAA Tournament.
The Western women were riding a three-game win streak heading into Thursday’s contest and were coming off of a victory over No. 17 Washburn last Saturday.
Nebraska-Kearney had a stronghold on the first set. After Western had a 6-4 lead early in the set, Kearney would outscore their opponent 21-12 the rest of the way to win 25-18.
The next two sets saw a more feisty Missouri Western squad. The Griffs held late leads in the second and third sets, but the Lopers would overcome both deficits to complete the sweep. Missouri Western head coach Jessica Fey said after the game that the difference came down to the more experienced and a little stronger offense of Kearney.
“Offensively, they did such a great job of executing and that’s kind of where the biggest difference was,” Fey said. “Defensively, I thought we did a fantastic job. Blocking-wise, we did a great job. Even our serve receive, we had a lot of options to swing.”
The Griffs made it to the conference tournament as the No. 7 seed in their first season under Fey.
Though the season didn’t end the way the team would have wanted it to, Western’s head coach spoke highly of her entire roster after the game for their work ethic and determination.
“I think all 17 of them did such a great job of buying in and working hard and really changing the expectations of maybe what has been in the past.,” Fey said. “They just came and they worked their butts off every single week and they were never satisfied with just losing both games every weekend. I demanded a lot from them this year and they answered every single time.
Western sophomore Nessa Johnson finished the game with 33 assists. Junior Danielle Moje had 12 kills and sophomore Hailey Crane had 9 kills in the contest. Western finishes their season with 11 wins and 18 losses.
