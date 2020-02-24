Before February of last year, the rivalry between the Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western basketball teams actually wasn’t much of one.

The last two meetings, though, have changed both programs.

In the second-to-last regular season meeting a year ago, the Griffons came a missed 3-pointer from upsetting the eventual national champions. Head coach Ben McCollum offered much appreciation to the defense of the Griffons during the Bearcats’ title run.

After a 65-56 win by Northwest in Maryville on Jan. 18, McCollum forced himself and his team to change their outlook. As the best team in the nation, taking shot after shot one team after another, the two-time champion coach learned to make his team celebrate and appreciate each and every win.

Last season’s single-digit loss was getting a taste of competitiveness for Sundance Wicks. This year’s contest showed the Griffons they can play man-to-man with any team they desire.

And so sparked a meeting two fan bases have begged for and deserved for nearly a decade. On Tuesday night, the wish will be granted.

“It’s never about being like somebody else,” said Wicks, the second-year head coach of the Griffons, comparing the recent energy of his fanbase to the nightly showing the Bearcats get.

“It’s about being better.”

More than one month later, the two play again. No. 1-ranked Northwest (26-1, 16-1 MIAA), winners of 18 straight, has only gotten better. Trevor Hudgins has elevated his game to National Player of the Year level, shooting nearly 60% from 3-point range during the win streak. And he doesn’t even lead his team in scoring, with Ryan Hawkins above 22 points per game.

“It's gonna be a great atmosphere down there at Western. It always is,” Hawkins said. “It will be a great game. They're playing great right now. It will be a fun time.”

The Bearcats suffered a hangover of sorts after winning an MIAA title with a win against Missouri Southern on Thursday, coming from behind at the half to beat Pitt State on Saturday. However, McCollum denotes the experience in the group and willingness to flip the switch any night.

“They're a special group. With special groups, you just need to tell them to play harder and they'll play harder,” McCollum said. “That's just who they are.”

Since losing to Northwest, Western (16-12, 11-5) has won 10 of 11 games. The only loss came at No. 14 Missouri Southern without starting guard Tyus Millhollin. Along with Hudgins, Hawkins and Western freshman Reese Glover, Millhollin will be part of a group Tuesday night that is made up of the top four 3-point shooters in the league.

“We're not gonna treat them like they're the king of everything,” Millhollin said of Northwest. “We're gonna go out, play and try to get a win.

“I think we matchup well with Northwest, honestly. We’re the only team in the league that played them mano a mano, man on man.”

Western remains unbeaten at home, putting together a perfect 11-0 mark, preparing for a ‘Gold Out’ for the 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday at MWSU Fieldhouse with the men’s tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

While the Looney Complex will be buzzing with an energy and putting on a product that hasn’t existed on the men’s side for years — Western’s last win versus Northwest came in 2013 — the outcome is unknown.

The style, though, is for certain.

“When you talk about rivalry games, let’s just throw everything out the window,” Wicks said. “Let’s bring out hard hat and our lunch pails. Let’s line up across from each other, drop the cage over the court and go play some basketball.

“That’s what I think’s gonna happen on Tuesday: Cage match.”