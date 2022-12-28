Reese Glover

Missouri Western men’s basketball improved to 7-3 on their season after defeating the Friends Falcons 82-49 on Wednesday night.

This was the first home game for Griffons since late November and the team made themselves at home from the three-point arc by shooting 15-27, which is well above their 38% season average. As well as his team shot the ball from three, head coach Will Martin believes the offense is predicated on spreading the ball around and not leaning on one player.

