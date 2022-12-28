Missouri Western men’s basketball improved to 7-3 on their season after defeating the Friends Falcons 82-49 on Wednesday night.
This was the first home game for Griffons since late November and the team made themselves at home from the three-point arc by shooting 15-27, which is well above their 38% season average. As well as his team shot the ball from three, head coach Will Martin believes the offense is predicated on spreading the ball around and not leaning on one player.
“I’m not gonna say that we’re a sharper shooting team or whatever, but I’ll say that we’re committed to getting the ball to two or three sides. We’re committed to moving the ball and getting everybody involved,” Martin said.
Wednesday’s 33-point win is their last before the Griffons get into the thick of their MIAA conference schedule. As the Griffs are currently sit at third in the conference standings, Martin says his team is “next best action every time,” which means treating Wednesday’s game as if it was a loss when they watch the film.
“We gotta be extremely accountable in our film session and then watch this film and move onto Rogers [University],” Martin said.
First-year addition for Western Julius Dixon continued to show his impact on the offensive end, tallying 14 points on the evening. The D-1 transfer said afterwards he has a good place on the team as a defensive player, a tone setter as well as being a leader.
“Just trying to keep everybody together, just bring a good attitude, I feel like I bring that,” Dixon said.
Western will take their current two-game win streak into a matchup with Rogers State at home on Saturday.
