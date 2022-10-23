MissouriWesternStateUniversityLogo

Missouri Western football gave Pittsburg State a run for their money through one half, but lost to the No. 5 Gorillas 28-16 on Saturday.

The game became a tale of two halves in which the Griffons had a 10-7 lead at the break, but ultimately got outscored 21-6 in the second half.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

