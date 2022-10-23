Missouri Western football gave Pittsburg State a run for their money through one half, but lost to the No. 5 Gorillas 28-16 on Saturday.
The game became a tale of two halves in which the Griffons had a 10-7 lead at the break, but ultimately got outscored 21-6 in the second half.
After a lackluster first 30 minutes from Pitt State, the Gorillas came out of halftime with something to prove, scoring all 21 points in the third quarter including a 67-yard touchdown pass from Chad Dodson Jr. to Kolbe Katsis on the second play from scrimmage.
“Big plays” became an issue for the Western defense in the third quarter. Big plays are considered plays of 15-plus yards by the opposing offense. The Griffons gave up five big plays in the quarter alone.
The offense for Western won the time of possession in the contest by roughly three minutes, but long stretches of going scoreless didn’t allow the Griffons to close the gap on the Gorillas in the second half.
There were questions on whether the Griffon would mix in both Reagan Jones and Ty Baker at quarterback. Matt Williamson said Jones would start the game, but that they were preparing both quarterbacks in case Baker would find himself inserted into the game. Western stuck with Jones for the entirety of the game, and the sophomore was productive on the road against Pitt State. Jones threw for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 99 yards on 15 carries.
Western sits at 3-5 on the season with Missouri Southern as their next opponent for their Hall of Fame game at Spratt Stadium next Saturday at 1 p.m.
