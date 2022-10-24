Griffon soccer

Missouri Western senior Kaili Campbell is embraced by her teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against Augustana (South Dakota) on Sunday.

 Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW

With a stroke of luck, Missouri Western women’s soccer will represent as the 8-seed in the 2022 MIAA tournament.

The Griffons were on the fringe of making the playoffs heading into their final game of the regular season against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday. A win against the Bearcats would have clinched the 7-seed for Western. The Griffons fell to Northwest 1-0, so the only hope for making the playoffs was a Rogers State loss. Western would get their wish after Rogers State fell to Northeastern State 2-1 on that same day.

