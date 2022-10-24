With a stroke of luck, Missouri Western women’s soccer will represent as the 8-seed in the 2022 MIAA tournament.
The Griffons were on the fringe of making the playoffs heading into their final game of the regular season against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday. A win against the Bearcats would have clinched the 7-seed for Western. The Griffons fell to Northwest 1-0, so the only hope for making the playoffs was a Rogers State loss. Western would get their wish after Rogers State fell to Northeastern State 2-1 on that same day.
"We'll just take it and run with it,” interim head coach Leah Stringer said on Monday. “At this point, everyone is 0-0. What you did in the regular season, it doesn't matter. As long as we can get hot right now, that's the time I'll take. I like to win, but right now, that's when it really matters.”
Ahead of Western is going to be a quick turnaround rematch with the Jennies of Central Missouri, a team the Griffons lost to 4-1 just last Friday on their home field. For this No. 1 v. No. 8 rematch, Western will travel to Warrensburg to face the fifth-ranked team in all of Division II. In order for the Griffs to pull off what would be a monumental upset this upcoming Sunday, Stringer says it’s going to take some improvements defensively.
“I say on the attacking side of the game, we’re starting to figure out the spacing and the combinations that are available to us when we go forward and are getting great chances,” said Stringer. “The defensive side of things, we just got to clean some things up. If we can stop giving away goals off of our mistakes, I think it can be a lot better for us.”
Where Northwest got the best of Western this past Sunday was that the Bearcats got 15 shots to the Griffons four for the entire game, and the Jennies will likely offer the same problem in the first round of the conference tournament. The Jennies have 272 shots all season while Western has just 204. However, Western has 80 saves on the year compared to UCM’s 49 and that’s been anchored by the Griffons multiple-time MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week, Keeley Kroonenberg.
Missouri Western and Central Missouri will take the field at Warrensburg for the first round of the MIAA tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.