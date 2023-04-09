Out of the gates in the spring season, Missouri Western women’s golf is riding momentum as conference championship play approaches.
Though the seasons are different in length, the difference between the fall and spring for the relatively young group has been night and day.
The women started their 2023 spring season strong, taking second at the SMSU Spring Invitational and third at the Hillcat Classic. From there, they would take it up a notch starting on their home territory at the MWSU Holiday Inn Express Classic where they placed first out of nine teams and then follow it up with a first place finish at the NSIC Preview.
“I think that the whole team is much more confident than we were in the fall,” junior Julie Hofmanova said.
Hofmanova and freshman Ines Vandaele have led the charge for the Griffons as of late. Both have placed in the top ten of the last two opens including Vandaele’s individual victory at the NSIC Preview. Along with contributions for the rest of the team, Western women’s golf achieved back-to-back invite victories for the first time since 2009-10.
The resources for this golf team and those who come after them are more abundant than those who came before them. After the retirement of former head coach Greg Dillon in 2022, the school added a golf simulator to the campus to help take the golfer’s games to the next level which means plenty of practice in the winter time when they couldn’t take to the driving range outside and they also weren’t competing.
The past two tournament victories come as a confidence boost for first year head coach Matt Thrasher who took over for Dillon after his retirement. Once the team had been able to get outside on natural grass to play was when Thrasher saw the difference in the teams’ success between the fall and spring.
“They’re learning how to compete, learning how to finish golf tournaments, staying away from the big numbers and turning sevens into sixes, sixes into five, fives into fours,” Thrasher said. That’s probably what we’ve been trying to preach to both programs is just finish rounds, have some guts, stay patient, let the rest of the field kind of come back to you.”
Thrasher, a former Griffon golfer himself from the early to mid ‘90s, has invoked his experience to a young team slowly finding their way. Thrasher did however enter with little head coaching experience at the college level, but he wasn’t thrown into the water without a life preserver. That’s where Dillon resurfaces from time to time to help out when needed or even just have a conversation with Thrasher, who he’s known for years.
“We speak weekly, maybe two or three times a week. He’s super supportive and he left us in a really good spot,” Thrasher said.
The Griffon women have one more tournament before the MIAA Championships when they take to Joplin, featuring teams from the MIAA and out of conference, to try and win their third straight invite at the Dr. Virginia Laas Invite starting on Monday. After that, they have nearly two weeks before the conference tournament begins, which the Griffon women’s team have never won before.
